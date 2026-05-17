Elmer Rodriguez News: Serviceable in no-decision

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a spot start, Rodriguez gave the Yankees 4.1 quality frames Sunday. The 22-year-old right-hander has not yet pitched at least five innings in any of his first three major-league starts, but he's at least managed to keep the ball in the yard entirely en route to posting a troublesome 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB over 13 innings. Rodriguez is next tentatively slated to take the hill against the division-rival Rays, but the expectation is that Gerrit Cole (elbow) will retake his place in New York's rotation after making one more rehab appearance.