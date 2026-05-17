Elmer Rodriguez headshot

Elmer Rodriguez News: Serviceable in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a spot start, Rodriguez gave the Yankees 4.1 quality frames Sunday. The 22-year-old right-hander has not yet pitched at least five innings in any of his first three major-league starts, but he's at least managed to keep the ball in the yard entirely en route to posting a troublesome 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB over 13 innings. Rodriguez is next tentatively slated to take the hill against the division-rival Rays, but the expectation is that Gerrit Cole (elbow) will retake his place in New York's rotation after making one more rehab appearance.

Elmer Rodriguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
13 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago