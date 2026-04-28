Elmer Rodriguez headshot

Elmer Rodriguez News: Slated for MLB debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Rodriguez is grabbing the rotation spot vacated by Luis Gil, who was sent down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past weekend. The 22-year-old right-hander has gotten off to a superb start in the minors this season, posting a 1.27 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings with SWB. Rodriguez could receive an additional start next week but is unlikely to stick in the majors for the long haul, as the Yankees are due to get back both Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) soon.

Elmer Rodriguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
33 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
50 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
54 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
63 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
90 days ago