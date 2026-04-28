Elmer Rodriguez News: Slated for MLB debut Wednesday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Rodriguez is grabbing the rotation spot vacated by Luis Gil, who was sent down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past weekend. The 22-year-old right-hander has gotten off to a superb start in the minors this season, posting a 1.27 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings with SWB. Rodriguez could receive an additional start next week but is unlikely to stick in the majors for the long haul, as the Yankees are due to get back both Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) soon.
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