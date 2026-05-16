Elmer Rodriguez headshot

Elmer Rodriguez News: Slated to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Rodriguez said Saturday that he's going to start Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to take the place of Max Fried (elbow) in the Yankees' rotation. It appears the rookie right-hander won't have to wait long to make his third big-league start, as he's set to face the Mets on Sunday. Ryan Weathers had previously been in line to start that contest, so it appears he's being pushed back at least one day.

Elmer Rodriguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Rodriguez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
12 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
17 days ago