Elmer Rodriguez News: Slated to start Sunday
Rodriguez said Saturday that he's going to start Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to take the place of Max Fried (elbow) in the Yankees' rotation. It appears the rookie right-hander won't have to wait long to make his third big-league start, as he's set to face the Mets on Sunday. Ryan Weathers had previously been in line to start that contest, so it appears he's being pushed back at least one day.
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