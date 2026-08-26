Elmer Rodriguez News: Summoned for Wednesday's start
The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Rodriguez will start Wednesday's game against the Astros and, if things go well, could receive at least one additional start with the big club. The right-hander has collected a 4.76 ERA and 10:11 K:BB over 17 innings in his first four starts with the Bronx Bombers.
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