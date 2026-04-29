Elmer Rodriguez News: Takes loss in debut

Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Rodriguez looked good early, holding Texas off the board in his first four major-league innings. However, it was a different story in the fifth, when Rodriguez allowed the first four batters to reach in the frame, ultimately conceding two runs without logging an out. Still, there were certainly some positives to take away from the 22-year-old's debut. Rodriguez was excellent in Triple-A to start the year, posting a 1.27 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 20 strikeouts across 21.1 innings. He figures to make at least one more start with the Yankees before Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) come off the IL, likely to come next week at home in a rematch with the Rangers.