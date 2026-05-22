Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: Back with Toronto on minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Blue Jays signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez appeared in 12 games with Toronto last month and slashing .290/.343/.290 with zero extra-base hits, three RBI, two runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K across 35 plate appearances. He was DFA'd by Toronto on April 29 and elected free agency. After not finding any suitors elsewhere, the 29-year-old rejoins the organization as outfield depth.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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