Eloy Jimenez News: Back with Toronto on minors deal
The Blue Jays signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez appeared in 12 games with Toronto last month and slashing .290/.343/.290 with zero extra-base hits, three RBI, two runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K across 35 plate appearances. He was DFA'd by Toronto on April 29 and elected free agency. After not finding any suitors elsewhere, the 29-year-old rejoins the organization as outfield depth.
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