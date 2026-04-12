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Eloy Jimenez News: Called up, starting at DH on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 8:32am

The Blue Jays selected Jimenez's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. He'll serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in the Blue Jays' series finale versus the Twins.

Back in the majors for the first time since 2024, Jimenez will immediately slot in as the Blue Jays' DH in place of George Springer, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left big toe fracture. Jimenez won't necessarily settle into a full-time role with Toronto, however, as manager John Schneider could rotate a number of players in at the DH spot during Springer's absence. After slugging 31 home runs in his first big-league season in 2019, the 29-year-old Jimenez struggled with injuries and saw a steep decline in his power production over the last several years. He's been able to stay healthy so far in 2026 but produced a modest .257/.372/.371 slash line over 43 plate appearances with Buffalo prior to his call-up.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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