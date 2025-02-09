Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: Contending for bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Jimenez will enter spring training in a competition for the final bench spot on the Rays' roster with Curtis Mead, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jimenez joined the Rays on a minor-league deal in late December and will earn $2 million if he makes the Opening Day roster. He struggled to get going during the 2024 season, but he had at least a .169 ISO in all of his prior campaigns. While Mead would offer Tampa Bay more defensive versatility, Jimenez has the chance to be the more impactful bat.

Eloy Jimenez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now