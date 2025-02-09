Eloy Jimenez News: Contending for bench role
Jimenez will enter spring training in a competition for the final bench spot on the Rays' roster with Curtis Mead, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jimenez joined the Rays on a minor-league deal in late December and will earn $2 million if he makes the Opening Day roster. He struggled to get going during the 2024 season, but he had at least a .169 ISO in all of his prior campaigns. While Mead would offer Tampa Bay more defensive versatility, Jimenez has the chance to be the more impactful bat.
