Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: DFA'd by Blue Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 11:13am

The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday.

Jimenez will cede his spot on the roster to George Springer (toe), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Jimenez got a bit of run at designated hitter while Springer was out, going 9-for-31 -- all singles -- in 12 games. He'll now go through the waivers process.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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