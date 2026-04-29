Eloy Jimenez News: DFA'd by Blue Jays
The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday.
Jimenez will cede his spot on the roster to George Springer (toe), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Jimenez got a bit of run at designated hitter while Springer was out, going 9-for-31 -- all singles -- in 12 games. He'll now go through the waivers process.
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