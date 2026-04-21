Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Jimenez went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI during the Blue Jays' 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Jimenez got the Blue Jays on the board with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning before extending the team's lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the eighth. He has filled in admirably as the Blue Jays' designated hitter following the placement of both Addison Barger (ankles) and George Springer (toe) on the 10-day injured list. Since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on April 12, Jimenez has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with two RBI.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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