Eloy Jimenez News: Entering free agency
Jimenez elected to enter free agency Saturday after clearing waivers.
Jimenez was DFA'd by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, as the team needed to make room on the roster for George Springer (toe), the latter of whom returned from the 10-day injured list. Jimenez will now have the opportunity to select his next landing spot, and he should garner interest from teams looking to add another right-handed bat to the roster. Jimenez has gone 9-for-31 (.290) with three walks, three RBI and two runs scored this season.
Eloy Jimenez
Free Agent
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