Eloy Jimenez News: Hitting bench Wednesday
Jimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Following a stretch of four consecutive starts at designated hitter, Jimenez will take a seat for the series finale while Vladimir Guerrero covers the DH spot and Lenyn Sosa enters the lineup at first base. Since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 12, Jimenez has gone 8-for-21 (.381 average) with three walks against four strikeouts, but his opportunities remain likely to dry up once the Blue Jays get either of George Springer (toe) or Addison Barger (ankle) back from the injured list.
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