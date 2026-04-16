Eloy Jimenez News: On bench for second straight
Jimenez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday for his first big-league action since 2024, Jimenez served as Toronto's designated hitter in the team's ensuing two games and went 2-for-7 with a walk. Following the Blue Jays' acquisition of Lenyn Sosa from the White Sox earlier in the week, however, Jimenez will now hit the bench for the second straight game. Even with George Springer's (toe) recent move to the injured list leaving a regular lineup spot open, the Blue Jays may be content to rotate a number of players at DH rather than leaning exclusively on Jimenez.
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