Eloy Jimenez News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Rays reassigned Jimenez to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
The transaction was fully expected after manager Kevin Cash said Friday that the 28-year-old outfielder/designated hitter wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. Jimenez is slated to open the season at Triple-A Durham, but he'll have the ability to opt out of his contract on May 1 and June 1 if a promotion to the big leagues isn't imminent or if he wants to explore his options on the open market.
