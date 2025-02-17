Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eloy Jimenez headshot

Eloy Jimenez News: Sheds 25-to-30 pounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Jimenez lost 25-to-30 pounds over the offseason, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez had to settle for a minor-league contract with the Rays this offseason following a 2024 campaign that he referred to Sunday as a "disaster." Manager Kevin Cash said that Jimenez is "really, really motivated" and will get some reps in the outfield and even at first base in addition to competing for at-bats at designated hitter.

Eloy Jimenez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now