Eloy Jimenez News: Sheds 25-to-30 pounds

Jimenez lost 25-to-30 pounds over the offseason, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez had to settle for a minor-league contract with the Rays this offseason following a 2024 campaign that he referred to Sunday as a "disaster." Manager Kevin Cash said that Jimenez is "really, really motivated" and will get some reps in the outfield and even at first base in addition to competing for at-bats at designated hitter.