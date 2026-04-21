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Eloy Jimenez News: Two hits against southpaw Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Jimenez went 2-for-3 in Monday's win over the Angels.

Getting the start at DH and batting cleanup against lefty Reid Detmers, Jimenez banged out singles in the first and sixth innings. The 29-year-old is batting .368 (7-for-19) since being added to the Blue Jays' big-league roster, but all seven knocks have been singles and he has only one RBI. With George Springer (toe) and Addison Barger (ankles) both inching closer to returns, Jimenez's time with Toronto might be running out.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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