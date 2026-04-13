Eloy Jimenez News: Two hits in Toronto debut
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Getting the start at DH in place of George Springer (toe) and batting seventh, Jimenez laced singles to left field in the fourth and eighth innings. The 29-year-old hasn't provided meaningful production in a big-league lineup since 2023, and it's not yet clear if the Jays view Jimenez as an option to handle a significant role in Springer's absence, or if he'll be a convenient player to waive once Addison Barger (ankles) gets healthy.
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