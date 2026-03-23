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Eloy Jimenez News: Unable to crack Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Blue Jays reassigned Jimenez to minor-league camp Monday.

Though his longshot bid to win a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster fell short, Jimenez was able to make a positive impression this spring with an .857 OPS over 45 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 29-year-old offers limited utility on defense, so any opportunity he might have to re-emerge in the big leagues will hinge on him tearing up International League pitching at Triple-A Buffalo over an extended period. Jimenez last appeared in the majors in 2024, when he slashed .238/.289/.336 with six home runs over 349 plate appearances between stops with the White Sox and Orioles.

Eloy Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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