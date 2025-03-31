Elvin Rodriguez News: Gives up four runs in loss

Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings Monday, striking out three and taking the loss against the Royals.

Rodriguez got roughed up right out of the gate with three first-inning runs, and he gave up a fourth in the second frame when he gave up a solo home run to Maikel Garcia. Rodriguez was able to retire eight of the next 10 batters faced, but he wasn't able to get enough run support from the Brewers hitters to avoid the loss. He'll look to get off to a better start in his next outing, which is slated for this upcoming weekend against the Reds at home.