Elvin Rodriguez News: Hit hard vs. Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss Saturday against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

It was a brutal night for Rodriguez, who surrendered four home runs in the loss. Through two starts, the right-hander has given up 11 earned runs on 14 hits across nine innings. Rodriguez figures to head to the bullpen or the minors as soon as the Brewers can return any of their six starters who are currently on the injured list.

