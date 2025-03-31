Elvin Rodriguez News: Hoping for 80 pitches Monday

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team is hoping to get 80 pitches out of Rodriguez during Monday's start against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez got stretched out to 3.2 innings and 62 pitches during spring training and did not make an appearance during the Brewers' season-opening series against the Yankees, so around 80 pitches would seem to be attainable. He could be needed for additional starts as Milwaukee navigates a multitude of pitching injuries.