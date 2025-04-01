Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvin Rodriguez headshot

Elvin Rodriguez News: Will get another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Rodriguez will get another start Saturday's against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez coughed up four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings Monday against the Royals in his first start in the majors since 2022. The Brewers are in a tough spot as they navigate multiple injuries in their rotation, so they will give Rodriguez at least one more opportunity.

Elvin Rodriguez
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now