Elvin Rodriguez News: Will get another start
Rodriguez will get another start Saturday's against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez coughed up four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings Monday against the Royals in his first start in the majors since 2022. The Brewers are in a tough spot as they navigate multiple injuries in their rotation, so they will give Rodriguez at least one more opportunity.
