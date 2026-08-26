Elvis Alvarado headshot

Elvis Alvarado News: Earns another save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Alvarado allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Alvarado has earned a save in three straight outings, including each of the past two days. Hogan Harris had looked to be pulling away with the closer job earlier in the month, and he'll likely remain in the mix for high-leverage work despite not being utilized Wednesday. However, Alvarado has the momentum, especially since he's given up just two runs over 11 innings in August. Alvarado is at a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB through 44 innings this season, and he's added five saves, eight holds and one blown save.

Elvis Alvarado
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Alvarado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Alvarado See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago