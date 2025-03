Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com reports.

Alvarado was in the mix for a final spot in the bullpen after he was claimed off waivers in January. The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut and most recently posted a 2.79 ERA and 71:38 K:BB over 48.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville in the Marlins organization in 2024.