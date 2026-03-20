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Elvis Alvarado News: Returns from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Alvarado allowed two hits and a walk across a scoreless inning in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners.

Alvarado worked into a jam in the eighth inning by loading the bases but escaped without allowing a run. This marked the right-hander's first outing back with the Athletics after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings across two appearances for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Coming off a 2025 season in which he posted a 3.19 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 42.1 innings, Alvarado is in line to be part of the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen and could see save opportunities at some point with the club planning to operate with a closer-by-committee approach, though he has yet to record his first big-league save.

Elvis Alvarado
Sacramento Athletics
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