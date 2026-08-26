Elvis Alvarado News: Secures fourth save
Alvarado struck out a batter during a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
Alvarado was tasked with protecting a two-run advantage and needed just seven pitches to retire Minnesota in order, closing out the victory for his fourth save of the season. The right-hander has increasingly worked in high-leverage situations and has converted his two save chances since the beginning of August. Alvarado still owns a 4.19 ERA, but his growing presence in late-inning duties gives him considerably more fantasy relevance than he carried earlier in the campaign. He has allowed runs in just one of his 12 relief appearances this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Alvarado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Alvarado See More