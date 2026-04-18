Elvis Alvarado News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Alvarado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Alvarado was roughed up in his last outing against the White Sox on Friday, when he allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across two innings. That game rose his season numbers to an 8.38 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 9.2 innings, so Alvarado will head down to the minors to regain some form. The A's recalled Mason Barnett from Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
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