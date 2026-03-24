Elvis Peguero Injury: Signs two-year MiLB deal with O's
The Orioles signed Peguero (elbow) to a two-year minor-league contract Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Peguero ended last season on the injured list with the White Sox due to a right elbow strain. That he signed a two-year minor-league deal suggests he might have needed surgery, though that hasn't been confirmed. Peguero holds a career 4.26 ERA over parts of five major-league seasons.
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