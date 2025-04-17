Emerson Hancock News: Better in second outing

Hancock (0-1) did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out four.

Hancock got off to a rocky start, surrendering a two-run homer to Austin Hays in the first inning. However, the right-hander would settle in and blank Cincinnati over his final four frames, giving up just three more hits. It's certainly an encouraging effort from Hancock, who was sent down to Triple-A after allowing six runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his first start this year. Hancock should get another chance to stick in Seattle's rotation -- he currently would line up for a road matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.