Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Continues to impress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Hancock (4-2) earned the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one hit and issuing two walks while striking out three batters over six scoreless innings.

Hancock had a perfect game going through four frames, but that was snapped when he issued a leadoff walk to Brent Rooker in the fifth. Hancock gave up his lone hit of the game -- a single -- one batter later, but the A's were unable to put any runs on the scoreboard. The right-hander ended up throwing 87 pitches over six innings to notch his seventh quality start through 11 outings this season. Hancock seems to be in the midst of a breakout campaign -- through 64.2 innings, he has a 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
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