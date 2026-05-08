Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Escapes with third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Hancock (3-1) gave up five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters in six innings to earn the win Friday over the White Sox.

After Hancock gave up a home run to Munetaka Murakami in the first inning, Seattle's offense responded by giving its starter a 5-1 lead to work with entering the bottom of the third. That lead quickly disappeared courtesy of a Sam Antonacci RBI single and Colson Montgomery's three-run double. Hancock retired nine of the next 11 batters he faced and came away with the win after exiting with a 6-5 lead. Despite the offensive onslaught from the White Sox, the 26-year-old righty still boasts a strong 3.21 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 47.2 innings.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
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