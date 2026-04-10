Emerson Hancock News: Fans five in win

Hancock allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Astros.

The Mariners had a 3-0 lead after one inning, but Hancock gave it all back in the second on Christian Vazquez's three-run double. After that, Hancock settled in and got enough support to come away with his second win in three starts this season. The right-hander threw 56 of 88 pitches for strikes in this outing. While he missed out on a third straight quality start, he's still at a 2.04 ERA, 2.04 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings to begin the season. Hancock is tentatively lined up for a road start in San Diego in his next outing, and he should remain in the rotation at least until Bryce Miller (oblique) can debut.