Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Favorite for final rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hancock is competing to open the regular season as the Mariners' fifth starter, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Per Kramer, Hancock currently has a "leg up" on Cooper Criswell to open the year in Seattle's rotation, with Bryce Miller (oblique) unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. The 26-year-old Hancock has made four appearances this spring, posting a 4.76 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 11.1 innings. Hancock was the Mariners' primary swingman in 2025 as well, making 22 total appearances (16 starts). He finished the year with a 4.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 across 90 innings.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emerson Hancock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emerson Hancock See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
47 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
165 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th
Author Image
Adam Warner
172 days ago