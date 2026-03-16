Emerson Hancock News: Favorite for final rotation spot

Hancock is competing to open the regular season as the Mariners' fifth starter, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Per Kramer, Hancock currently has a "leg up" on Cooper Criswell to open the year in Seattle's rotation, with Bryce Miller (oblique) unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. The 26-year-old Hancock has made four appearances this spring, posting a 4.76 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 11.1 innings. Hancock was the Mariners' primary swingman in 2025 as well, making 22 total appearances (16 starts). He finished the year with a 4.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 across 90 innings.