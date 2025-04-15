Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Getting start this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hancock is expected to make a start this weekend in Toronto, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Hancock opened the season as the Mariners' fifth starter but was sent down after getting rocked for six runs while recording just two outs in his first start. Luis F. Castillo took his place after that, but Castillo has since been optioned himself. Hancock will get another opportunity to hold down the No. 5 spot in Seattle's rotation until George Kirby (shoulder) is ready.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now