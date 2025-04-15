Emerson Hancock News: Getting start this weekend

Hancock is expected to make a start this weekend in Toronto, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Hancock opened the season as the Mariners' fifth starter but was sent down after getting rocked for six runs while recording just two outs in his first start. Luis F. Castillo took his place after that, but Castillo has since been optioned himself. Hancock will get another opportunity to hold down the No. 5 spot in Seattle's rotation until George Kirby (shoulder) is ready.