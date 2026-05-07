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Emerson Hancock News: Move to bullpen under consideration

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Hancock could be shifted to a relief role next week when Bryce Miller (oblique) returns, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Hancock has put together a breakout season in the early going, posting a 2.59 ERA and 46:6 K:BB over 41.2 innings in his first seven starts. He struck out a career-high 14 batters against the Royals in his last trip to the hill. However, while Hancock has been the Mariners' best starter so far this season, he also has bullpen experience. Hancock is slated to start Friday's game versus the White Sox, and the Mariners will make decisions on the roles for Hancock, Miller and Luis Castillo in the coming days.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
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