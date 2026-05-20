Emerson Hancock News: No-decision vs. White Sox

Hancock did not factor into the decision in Seattle's 5-4 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.

It's just the third time in 10 starts this year that Hancock's failed to make it through six innings. While he failed to come away with the win Wednesday, Hancock delivered another solid outing overall despite matching a season high with three walks allowed. His ERA sits at 3.07 through 58.2 innings this year with a 1.06 WHIP and 60:13 K:BB. Hancock's tentatively lined up to face the A's on the road his next time out.