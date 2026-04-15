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Emerson Hancock News: Secures another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hancock allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Hancock logged his third quality start in four outings this season. He was working a shutout through five innings, but Xander Bogaerts' tagged him for a two-run home run in the sixth, which was just the second long ball Hancock's yielded this season. He's showing breakout potential with a 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB across 23.2 innings so far. Hancock is projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics early next week.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
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