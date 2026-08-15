Emerson Hancock News: Settles down in seventh win

Hancock (7-7) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

It looked like a rough day was brewing, as Houston tagged Hancock for a pair of runs in the first and second innings, but the hurler was dialed in from that point on. The right-hander is continuing to enjoy a breakout campaign, giving up three runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts now. Hancock will bring an excellent 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 119:32 K:BB over 128 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Cubs in pitcher-friendly Seattle.