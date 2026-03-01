Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Sharp in second spring appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hancock logged four strikeouts over 2.2 perfect innings in Saturday's Cactus League matchup against the Padres.

It certainly was an encouraging showing from Hancock, after he was charged with three earned runs in just 1.2 innings in his first spring outing. Hancock filled a swing role for Seattle in 2025, posting a 4.90 ERA over 90 innings, though he's still viewed as a starting pitcher by the Mariners' staff. With Bryce Miller's (side) status still in question, there could be an opening for Hancock to crack the Opening Day rotation.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
