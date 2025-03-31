Emerson Hancock News: Shellacked in loss

Hancock (0-1) took the loss Monday against Detroit, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning with no strikeouts.

The Seattle right-hander failed to escape the first inning as the Tigers whacked three extra-base hits (two doubles and a homer) off Hancock before he was mercifully relieved by Tayler Saucedo. Despite the rough 2025 debut, Hancock should keep a spot in the Mariners rotation while George Kirby (shoulder) is on the injured list. Hancock, a 2020 first-round pick, currently lines up to make his next start at San Francisco this weekend.