Emerson Hancock News: Starting Thursday
The Mariners will recall Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday's game against the Reds, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Hancock was originally expected to come up for a start this weekend in Toronto, but a change of plans will see him return to the big leagues a bit earlier. The 25-year-old righty gave up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning during his season debut in March, but he's turned in a 3.72 ERA and 1.20 WHIP alongside a 12:2 K:BB in 9.2 frames since being sent down to Triple-A. Assuming Hancock's upcoming start in the majors goes better than his last one, he'll likely remain in the Mariners' rotation until George Kirby (shoulder) returns from the IL.
