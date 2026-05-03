Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Strikes out 14 Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 5:33am

Hancock did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out 14 over six innings.

Hancock dazzled, generating a whopping 21 swinging strikes on 103 pitches while setting a career high with 14 strikeouts. It's the most punchouts by any pitcher so far in 2026, and the 26-year-old has now gone at least five innings while yielding three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings to open the year. He'll carry a 2.59 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB across 41.2 innings into a road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emerson Hancock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emerson Hancock See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
MLB
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago