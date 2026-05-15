Emerson Hancock News: Submits quality start in loss
Hancock (3-2) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Padres.
Hancock was unlucky in this one, as the Padres were able to piece together a run in the fourth inning, and that was the difference. This was his sixth quality start in nine outings this season, and it's the fourth time he's avoided giving up a home run. Hancock is at a 3.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 56:10 K:BB through 53.2 innings. For now, he appears to have secured his spot in the rotation, though he can't afford an extended rough patch while the Mariners have six healthy starters. Hancock is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.
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