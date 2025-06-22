Emerson Hancock News: Tagged for nine runs in loss

Hancock (3-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing nine runs on six hits and three walks over four innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

The right-hander gave up back-to-back home runs to open the first inning, setting the tone for a rough outing in which he allowed a season-high nine runs and four homers overall. Hancock has shown flashes of his potential but has struggled with consistency, rarely stringing together strong starts. On the season, the third-year pitcher holds a 5.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 66.1 innings across 13 starts.