Emerson Hancock News: Tagged for three homers Monday

Hancock allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Monday.

Hancock held the A's to just one run (on a Carlos Cortes solo homer) through five frames, but he then served up back-to-back solo shots to Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers in the sixth before being pulled. It was just the second time through five outings that Hancock has been unable to complete six frames, and Monday marked the first time the right-hander has served up more than one long ball in a contest. Hancock has opened the campaign pitching quite well, posting a 2.83 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB through 28.2 innings.