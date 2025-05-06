Emerson Hancock News: Turns in another quality start

Hancock allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics.

Hancock has rattled off three straight quality starts, though he has just one win to show for it in that span. He did enough to keep this game close, and the Mariners' offense pulled out a win with a ninth-inning rally. Hancock is now at a 5.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 23.2 innings over five starts, though the sample is small enough to still be skewed by his poor season debut March 31 versus the Tigers. Hancock should be able to maintain a rotation spot while both of George Kirby (shoulder) and Logan Gilbert (elbow) are on the mend. Hancock's next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees next week.