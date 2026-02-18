Emiliano Teodo Injury: Completes first side session

Teodo (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Tuesday marked the first time that Teodo had thrown off a mound all spring, as the Rangers have taken a deliberate approach with the 25-year-old righty while he works his way back from a back issue that kept him out for more than two months last season. Teodo is entering his second season as a member of the Rangers' 40-man roster but has yet to make his MLB debut. He posted a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB in 18 innings with Triple-A Round Rock in 2025 and will likely be headed back to the affiliate to begin the 2026 campaign.