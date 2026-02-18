Emiliano Teodo headshot

Emiliano Teodo Injury: Completes first side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 8:55am

Teodo (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Tuesday marked the first time that Teodo had thrown off a mound all spring, as the Rangers have taken a deliberate approach with the 25-year-old righty while he works his way back from a back issue that kept him out for more than two months last season. Teodo is entering his second season as a member of the Rangers' 40-man roster but has yet to make his MLB debut. He posted a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB in 18 innings with Triple-A Round Rock in 2025 and will likely be headed back to the affiliate to begin the 2026 campaign.

Emiliano Teodo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Teodo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Teodo See More
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
125 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
297 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
302 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
344 days ago
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025