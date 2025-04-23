Emiliano Teodo Injury: Goes on Triple-A IL

Teodo was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock due to right shoulder fatigue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Teodo will be shut down for 7-to-10 days before resuming a throwing program. The hard-throwing right-hander has struggled this season with Round Rock as he makes a full-time move to the bullpen, posting an 8.68 ERA and 13:8 K:BB over 9.1 innings.