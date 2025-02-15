Emiliano Teodo Injury: Managing sore thumb
Teodo was pulled from his bullpen session Saturday due to right thumb soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers have marked Teodo as day-to-day, so the injury doesn't seem to be anything worthy of major concern. The 24-year-old righty earned a spot on Texas' 40-man roster this winter after turning in a 1.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 86.1 innings at Double-A Frisco. He'll likely be bumped up to Triple-A Round Rock for the start of the 2025 campaign, and his MLB debut may not be far away if he continues to dominate in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now