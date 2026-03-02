Emiliano Teodo headshot

Emiliano Teodo Injury: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Rangers optioned Teodo (back) to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Teodo has been slow-played this spring following last season's back issues, as he's been throwing off a mound but has not appeared in a Cactus League game. It's unclear whether he will be ready to go at the beginning of the minor-league season. Teodo made a full-time move to a relief role in 2025 but struggled during his time with Round Rock, holding a 9.00 ERA and 23:17 K:BB over 18 innings. He's got a big arm but has strides to make with his control and durability.

Emiliano Teodo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
