Emiliano Teodo Injury: Sent to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Teodo (back) to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Teodo has been slow-played this spring following last season's back issues, as he's been throwing off a mound but has not appeared in a Cactus League game. It's unclear whether he will be ready to go at the beginning of the minor-league season. Teodo made a full-time move to a relief role in 2025 but struggled during his time with Round Rock, holding a 9.00 ERA and 23:17 K:BB over 18 innings. He's got a big arm but has strides to make with his control and durability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Teodo See More
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues137 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch309 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers314 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections356 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025February 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Teodo See More